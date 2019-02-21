Find a cycling club near you

Cycling clubs are the backbone of cycling in Britain. For beginners, turning up to the first club ride can be a daunting experience, but British cycling club riders are a welcoming bunch. Cycling on your own can be fantastic, but the enjoyment, advice and life-long friendships you can find in a cycling club are invaluable.
Cycling Weekly has been going along to ride with clubs up and down the country. The meeting, the ride, the cafe stop and the splitting at the end are all experienced to really get to know what makes each club tick.
Find a British cycling club near you
This map shows the majority of the clubs we’ve been to see, and will help you find a group near to where you live. Check back, as the map will be updated as we get out and meet more and more club riders from all corners of the UK. Click the Ride with link to read about our time spent with the clubs.
If you want your cycling club added to the list, please email Cycling@ti-media.com
Find a cycling club by region
London
Anerley Bicycle Club
Barnes Cycling Club
BellaVelo CC
Chiswick Cycling Club
Clapham Chasers
Clapham Cycle Club
Crest Cycling Club
Dulwich Paragon
East London Velo
Epsom Cycling Club
Gregarios Superclub Cicilista
CC Hackney
Herne Hill Youth Cycling Club
Kingston Wheelers
London Clarion Cycle Club
London Dynamo
CC London
Twickenham Cycling Club
VC Londres
South of England
Bath Cycling Club
Brighton Excelsior Cycling Club (Ride with)
Brighton Mitre Cycling Club (Ride with)
Bishop’s Stortford Cycling Club (Ride with)
Bristol Road Club
Chichester City Riders
Colchester Rovers
Cowley Road Condors (Ride with)
Dorking Cycling Club
Essex Roads Club
Fareham Wheelers Cycling Club
Godric Cycling Club (Ride with)
Hinckley Cycle Racing Club (Ride with)
Ipswich Bicycle Club
Kettering Cycling Club
Lewes Wanderers (ride with)
Marlow Riders (Ride with)
Mid Devon CC (ride with)
Mildenhall Cycling Club
New Forest Cycling Club
North Norfolk Wheelers (Ride with)
Oxted Cycling Club
Portsmouth North End
Poole Wheelers (Ride with)
Reading Cycling Club
Saint Neots Cycling Club
Sotonia Cycling Club (Ride with)
Swindon Wheelers
Thanet Road Club
Wightlink – Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team
Worcester St Johns Cycling Club
Worthing Excelsior (ride with)
VC Colets
Velo Club Venta, Winchester
North of England
Barnsley Road Club
Border City Wheelers (Ride with)
Bury Clarion Cycling Club
Buxton CC (Ride with)
Cheshire Maverick Cycling Club (Ride with)
Chester Road Club (Ride with)
Congleton Cycling Club
Frodsham Wheelers (Ride with)
Fusion CC (ride with)
Garstang Cycling Club (Ride with)
Harworth & District Cycling Club (Ride with)
Horwich Cycling Club
Huddersfield Star Wheelers (Ride with)
Leek Cyclists’ Club
Liverpool Century
Ludlow CC (ride with)
Macclesfield Wheelers
Manchester Wheelers
Newport Shropshire CC (Ride with)
Port Sunlight Wheelers (Ride with)
Rhino Velo Cycling Club (Ride with)
South Normanton Cycling Club
Southport Cycling Club
Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club
Wetherby Wheelers Cycling Club
Wigan Wheelers Cycling Club
Wolverhampton Wheelers (Ride with)
Wrekinsport Cycling Club (ride with)
Yorkshire Lass CC (Ride with)
Wales
Clwb Beicio Egni – Energy Cycling Club
Cwmcarn Paragon Cycling Club (Ride with)
Marford and Gresford Velo
Ogmore Valley Wheelers (Ride with)
Union Cycliste Ystrad Mynach
Wrexham Roads Club
Scotland
Deeside Thistle
Dundee Thistle (Ride with)
Dunfermline Cycling Club (Ride with)
Edinburgh Road Club
Haddington CC (Ride with)
Hawick Cycling Club
Inverness Cycling Club (Ride with)
Montvelo CC (Ride with)
North Argyll Cycle Club (Ride with)
Orkney Cycle Club (Ride with)
Ronde Cycling Club (Ride with)
Stonehaven CC (Ride with)
Northern Ireland