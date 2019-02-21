Find a cycling club near you

Cycling clubs are the backbone of cycling in Britain. For beginners, turning up to the first club ride can be a daunting experience, but British cycling club riders are a welcoming bunch. Cycling on your own can be fantastic, but the enjoyment, advice and life-long friendships you can find in a cycling club are invaluable.

Cycling Weekly has been going along to ride with clubs up and down the country. The meeting, the ride, the cafe stop and the splitting at the end are all experienced to really get to know what makes each club tick.

Find a British cycling club near you

This map shows the majority of the clubs we’ve been to see, and will help you find a group near to where you live. Check back, as the map will be updated as we get out and meet more and more club riders from all corners of the UK. Click the Ride with link to read about our time spent with the clubs.

If you want your cycling club added to the list, please email Cycling@ti-media.com

Find a cycling club by region

London

Anerley Bicycle Club

Barnes Cycling Club

BellaVelo CC

Chiswick Cycling Club

Clapham Chasers

Clapham Cycle Club

Crest Cycling Club

Dulwich Paragon

East London Velo

Epsom Cycling Club

Gregarios Superclub Cicilista

CC Hackney

Herne Hill Youth Cycling Club

Kingston Wheelers

London Clarion Cycle Club

London Dynamo

CC London

Twickenham Cycling Club

VC Londres

South of England

Bath Cycling Club

Brighton Excelsior Cycling Club (Ride with)

Brighton Mitre Cycling Club (Ride with)

Bishop’s Stortford Cycling Club (Ride with)

Bristol Road Club

Chichester City Riders

Colchester Rovers

Cowley Road Condors (Ride with)

Dorking Cycling Club

Essex Roads Club

Fareham Wheelers Cycling Club

Godric Cycling Club (Ride with)

Hinckley Cycle Racing Club (Ride with)

Ipswich Bicycle Club

Kettering Cycling Club

Lewes Wanderers (ride with)

Marlow Riders (Ride with)

Mid Devon CC (ride with)

Mildenhall Cycling Club

New Forest Cycling Club

North Norfolk Wheelers (Ride with)

Oxted Cycling Club

Portsmouth North End

Poole Wheelers (Ride with)

Reading Cycling Club

Saint Neots Cycling Club

Sotonia Cycling Club (Ride with)

Swindon Wheelers

Thanet Road Club

Wightlink – Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team

Worcester St Johns Cycling Club

Worthing Excelsior (ride with)

VC Colets

Velo Club Venta, Winchester

North of England

Barnsley Road Club

Border City Wheelers (Ride with)

Bury Clarion Cycling Club

Buxton CC (Ride with)

Cheshire Maverick Cycling Club (Ride with)

Chester Road Club (Ride with)

Congleton Cycling Club

Frodsham Wheelers (Ride with)

Fusion CC (ride with)

Garstang Cycling Club (Ride with)

Harworth & District Cycling Club (Ride with)

Horwich Cycling Club

Huddersfield Star Wheelers (Ride with)

Leek Cyclists’ Club

Liverpool Century

Ludlow CC (ride with)

Macclesfield Wheelers

Manchester Wheelers

Newport Shropshire CC (Ride with)

Port Sunlight Wheelers (Ride with)

Rhino Velo Cycling Club (Ride with)

South Normanton Cycling Club

Southport Cycling Club

Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club

Wetherby Wheelers Cycling Club

Wigan Wheelers Cycling Club

Wolverhampton Wheelers (Ride with)

Wrekinsport Cycling Club (ride with)

Yorkshire Lass CC (Ride with)



Wales

Clwb Beicio Egni – Energy Cycling Club

Cwmcarn Paragon Cycling Club (Ride with)

Marford and Gresford Velo

Ogmore Valley Wheelers (Ride with)

Union Cycliste Ystrad Mynach

Wrexham Roads Club

Scotland

Deeside Thistle

Dundee Thistle (Ride with)

Dunfermline Cycling Club (Ride with)

Edinburgh Road Club

Haddington CC (Ride with)

Hawick Cycling Club

Inverness Cycling Club (Ride with)

Montvelo CC (Ride with)

North Argyll Cycle Club (Ride with)

Orkney Cycle Club (Ride with)

Ronde Cycling Club (Ride with)

Stonehaven CC (Ride with)



Northern Ireland

Ballymena Road Club (Ride with)