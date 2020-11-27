Five things cyclists shouldn’t buy on Black Friday (and a few things they should)

After all the anticipation, Black Friday bike deals are finally here. There are some huge discounts out there and some real bargains – but the two don’t necessarily go hand in hand.

Make sure you’re spending your money smartly and avoiding the common pitfalls it’s so easy to slip into in the rush to grab something that looks cheap.

Here’s five things you shouldn’t be buying this Black Friday weekend, with a few suggestions for what you should – to get the most bang for your buck.

DON’T BUY: 20 pack of inner tubes

Are you really going to get through all those inner tubes? It sounds like you’d be better off getting some more puncture-resistant tyres. Although sometimes an inner tube is so far gone it needs replacing, more often than not it can be fixed with a simple patch – which is cheaper and far less wasteful.

It’s better to be honest with yourself: you’re probably going to be upgrading to tubeless before you get halfway through all those.

DO BUY (UK):

Park Tool VP1 Puncture Repair Kit at Wiggle £3.99 £3.00

The good people at Park Tool are known for their incredibly high-quality products. Their self-vulcanizing fluid will actually chemically bond the patch to the tube for a permanent repair. And with it, you will have the lasting satisfaction that comes from fixing something that was broken and helping waste. View Deal

Prime RR-50 V3 Disc Wheelset Tubeless Bundle at Wiggle £779.99 £499.99

If going tubeless is on your horizon, there’s no better time to do it than now. A conversion can be a bit of a faff if you have to buy everything separately and make sure everything is compatible yourself. Save that bother and get yourself a carbon wheel upgrade that includes Hutchinson Fusion 5 tubeless tyres and sealant. View Deal DO BUY (USA): LifeLine 10 Self Adhesive Instant Puncture Repair Patches at Wiggle $2.99 $1.99

Cutting out the fuss of messing around with self-vulcanising fluids, these patches are as simple as peeling off and sticking over the puncture. View Deal Prime RR-50 V3 Disc Wheelset Tubeless Bundle at Wiggle $814.99 $549.99

If going tubeless is on your horizon, there’s no better time to do it than now. A conversion can be a bit of a faff if you have to buy everything separately and make sure everything is compatible yourself. Save that bother and get yourself a carbon wheel upgrade that includes Hutchinson Fusion 5 tubeless tyres and sealant. View Deal

DON’T BUY: Race tyres you’ll never use

Those tubulars may be heavily discounted – and they may be promising a fast and supple ride – but are you really going to get round to finding some rims for them and gluing them on?

You might be better off taking advantage of the discounts on a more versatile set of tyres. Go for a fast set of clinchers that are more straightforward to fit, or some tougher winter ones to keep the puncture fairy away on the long, cold and wet rides.

DO BUY (UK):

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tan Wall Limited Edition Twin Pack at ProBikeKit £119.99 £84.99

A 29 per cent discount is incredible value for a set of these fast-rolling, super grippy – and ever so stylish – clincher racing tyres. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre at Wiggle £20.99 £12.99

Perfect as a training tyre, the Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for year-round riding, with solid puncture protection and superb grip thanks to the Aqua-Flow rain tread. View Deal

DO BUY (USA):

US: Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tan Wall Limited Edition Twin Pack at ProBikeKit $159.99 $95.00

For those buying from the US, today is your lucky day; there’s a massive 41 per cent reduction just waiting to be snapped up on Conti’s top racing tyres – these are the clincher versions. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre at Wiggle $32.99 $11

An amazing 66% off for US customers! Perfect as a training tyre, the Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for year-round riding, with solid puncture protection and superb grip thanks to the Aqua-Flow rain tread. View Deal

DON’T BUY: Shorts from an unknown brand

Cycling shorts can seem ludicrously expensive, but trust us, you get what you pay for. Comfort on the bike is absolutely integral to enjoying cycling, you are far better off saving up a little more and getting a set of shorts that perform as they should – rather than a set that will be relegated to the back of the wardrobe in no time.

So important are quality shorts, you’ll be happier just getting one set and handwashing them immediately after rides, than getting multiple pairs of low quality ones.

DO BUY (UK):

Castelli Men’s Velocissimo IV Bibshort at Evans Cycles £100 £62

Got comfy in the saddle with a pair of Castelli’s best bib shorts. These are designed to be that little bit more forgiving than the race models, with a KISS Air seat pad for all-day comfort and a slightly more stretchy waistband. Raw cut cuffs with silicone grippers ensure these stay put without digging in. View Deal

Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights at Wiggle £120 £84

Designed for those all day’ rides in winter, the Explore Velocissimo tights feature a Kiss Air 2 seat pad, with thermoflex fabric that’s both soft and stretchy whilst providing wind and waterproofing. The mesh upper should help prevent overheating should you pile on one layer too many, too. View Deal

DO BUY (USA):

dhb Classic Bib Shorts at Wiggle $70.00 $49.00

Combining Italian high performance fabrics with an Elastic Interface chamois, these are always incredible value shorts – now even more so with 30% off. View Deal dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle $115.00 $81.00

Bib tights are always more expensive than shorts. They require more technical fabrics and also simply more fabric. But that’s no reason to step down a tier and go for an uncomfortable cheap set. These dhb bib tights provide great performance at a very reasonable price. View Deal

DON’T BUY: Clothing in the wrong size

It’s no use trying to squeeze your hands into gloves that restrict the movement of your fingers. A jacket two sizes too big is only going to act like a parachute as you’re cycling along, making even a gentle headwind feel like a grind.

The benefits of quality kit are going to be completely lost if that kit doesn’t fit. You’ll be doing yourself a favour to stick with clothes that are in your size, even if they do have ‘only’ 30 per cent off.

DO BUY (UK):

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle £90 £63

These thermal bib tights will keep you warm through winter thanks to the brushed fleece Roubaix material. ‘Flashlight’ tech means that there are visibility aids placed at areas where they’ll have the most impact, whilst fabric at the back is breathable to ensure comfort. View Deal

dhb Flashlight waterproof jacket at Wiggle £90 £40.50

If you’re finding yourself doing more utility cycling this year, you’ll need a hard-wearing jacket as we head into winter. This offering in dhb’s Flashlight range promises maximum visibility, day or night, rain or shine. We tested the previous model of this jacket and found it to be reliably waterproof. View Deal

DO BUY (USA):

dhb Aeron Rain Defence short sleeve jersey at Wiggle $140 $75

Although we may be heading into the winter, wet weather can bring milder conditions which are a little too warm for a full winter jacket. Utilising a softshell fabric, the jersey balances weather protection and breathability. This latest iteration also benefits from a updated fit, which is designed to close to the body without being restrictive. View Deal

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer at Wiggle $56 $23

Stay cosy all winter long with this base layer from Craft. It will soak up sweat, taking it away from your skin, whilst remaining breathable as you work hard. The trick to good winter dressing is good layering, and thanks to its two layers of channel-knitted polyester, this is an excellent piece of kit to kick your ensemble off with. View Deal

DON’T BUY: A cheap fitness tracker

5,000 or 10,000 steps… it’s not really going to turbo charge your fitness. Lack of connectivity with key platforms like Strava or Garmin is always going to frustrate you – at least until the whole thing packs in and you’re left with an unusable lump of plastic.

Although GPS head units or smart watches can be expensive, there are still some elements which are worth paying for. And, bearing in mind how temperamental electronics can be, it is worth getting these from reputable retailers to be sure of good customer service should the device start playing up.

DO BUY (UK):

Garmin Forerunner 735XT at Amazon | £299.99 £221.00

Garmin’s Multisport watch can triple up for measuring your swims, cycles and runs. There are many great features relating to the other two sports, but we’ll focus here on the cycling. This watch can pair with your power meter and heart rate monitor to show you those metrics as you ride and also estimate of your VO2 max. It’s compatible with Strava live segments, so you can see your competition in real time as you blast it up those hills. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus at ProBikeKit | £259.99 £199.99

Although the screen is smaller than the flagship Edge 1030, the Garmin 520 packs a punch with its functionality. To highlight just a few of the many, many features this head unit provides, it comes with preloaded maps with turn by turn directions, Strava Live Segments so you can see the competition, as well as Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity for all the peripherals you could wish for. View Deal

DO BUY (USA):

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch at REI | $600 $449.99

If you’re partial to sports outside of cycling, or just want your stats on your wrist, then this GPS watch from Garmin is a great option. It’s water resistant to 100 metres, and can also act as a heart rate monitor via wrist-based readings. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer at Competitive Cyclist | $279.99 $223.99

The Garmin Edge 520 has long been a popular model, it provides data readings on all the standard metrics such as speed, distance, time, elevation, calories burned and pairs with external devices to rear power, cadence and heart rate. The Plus model comes pre-loaded with full-colour Garmin mapping and Strava Live Segments, too. View Deal

