Amazon Prime Day deals: 41% off Garmin Edge Explore

One of the things becoming a necessity on the bike these days is a GPS computers, with the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and more all selling quality devices to log your rides on.

But they can be a touch on the pricey side, but one of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals is the opportunity to save nearly £100 on a Garmin Edge Explore.

We’ve included a buy now link on this page. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Deal in full: 41% off Garmin Edge Explore was £219.99 now £129



These GPS computers are ideal to see how you improve as a rider, and the Garmin Edge Explore is designed with navigation at front of mind, so it’s the perfect companion for discovering new routes. This is currently reduced by 41%, which is a massive saving on a piece of kit from one of the best known cycling GPS makers in the world. View deal here

More information

The Garmin Edge Explore features a high resolution three inch touchscreen which has been specially designed to work even when wearing gloves in torrential rain and is easily readable in direct sunlight.

It’s fully integrated with GPS and is preloaded with the Garmin Cycle Map that provides turn-by-turn navigation with Trendline popularity routing to find the best tried and tested routes used by other cyclists on and off the road.

If you wanted to share your performance stats and to help you stay connected when you’re riding, the computer comes with Bluetooth and Ant+.

LiveTrack and GroupTrack features keep you connected to other cyclists on the road. You can also sync to your smartphone to receive smart notifications while you’re cycling including text messages and phone call alerts.

You can, of course, connect to other apps through the Garmin Connect IQ store, including Strava Summit, Komoot and weather apps. Garmin says its battery should last 12 hours as well as having a waterproofing rating of IPX7.

For even further options you can connect various compatible Garmin sensors including the Varia cycling lights, heart rate monitors, plus speed and cadence sensors. View the deal on Amazon UK.