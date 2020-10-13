Amazon Prime Day deals: Up to 42% off on Gore Bike Wear

There are some great Amazon Prime Day deals for cyclists across the online giant’s site; the sales certainly don’t miss our sport with some great savings.

Gore Wear has seen some pretty hefty cut backs with some nudging on 50 per cent off. You could be putting together a whole outfit with the products available on sale too.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Gore Wear Men’s C5 Gore-tex Active Jacket was £179.99 now £115.49



You may see Gore-tex being used on other brands, but Gore Wear are the company that invented it. The jacket is not only waterproof, it’s windproof and can be used in a variety of conditions all year round thanks to its breathability. View the deal.

Gore Wear Men’s C5 Opti Bib Shorts+ were £89.99 now £51.76



The C5 Opti bib shorts are designed to keep your body temperature at an ideal level whilst out on rides. Whether that be in the summer or even deepest darkest winter. Using Gore Wear’s Windstopper technology in the groin area, you are protected from the chills of the wind, no matter what time of year you’re riding in. View the deal.

Gore Wear C3 Dot Mid Unisex Cycling Socks were £12.99 now £9.09



Socks designed for all weather, the Gore Wear C3 Dot Mid socks are perfect for anything the British weather throws at you. Made to be fast drying and breathable in all conditions, these socks are a bargain. Also coming in three smart colours, they’re very stylish too. Who doesn’t want flashy socks? View the deal.

GORE WEAR C3 liner shorts were £44.99 now £27.26



If you ride wearing normal clothing then these are exactly what you need. Especially or commuting or short rides, the C3 liner shorts are designed to prevent sweat and the help breathability when on the bike, as well as comfort. View the deal.

We’ll keep updating our pages with new deals, so keep your eyes peeled for more Amazon Prime Deals.