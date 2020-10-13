Amazon Prime Day USA deals: save 50% on a Garmin 1030

The two day sale extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day is well and truly underway. If you’re looking for a bargain on a cycling computer than this Garmin Edge 1030 deal is (probably) as good as it gets.

The Garmin Edge 1030 is a pretty all singing all dancing unit. It offers detailed mapping and navigation to points of interest, as well as fitness tests and tracking plus Strava live segments and more.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

View deal: Garmin Edge 1030 was $599.99 now $299.99



The Garmin Edge 1030 weighed in on our scales at 123g, it has a claimed battery life of 20 hours and uses a standard micro USB cable to charge up.

It displays all the metrics you’d expect: elevation, distance, speed, and if you hook up to an external device it will display heart rate and power data.

The screen is larger than the likes of the popular 520, the unit measuring 58 x 114 x 19 mm, making it easier to see detailed navigation prompts.

There’s storage space for 16 GB, and check the back and you’ll find storage place for an additional plus microSD card.

Connection takes place via Bluetooth, ANT+ and Wi-Fi, and Connect IQ lets you hook up with outside apps.

The device comes with a handlebar and out-front mount, plus a tether.

The Amazon Prime Day deals are short term, this one ends until the end of Thursday – or until stocks last. We’ll keep bringing you more Amazon Prime Deals as they are unveiled.