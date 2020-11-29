Best Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday deals (USA)

Cyber Monday sales have begun with offers spilling out of virtual retailers across the cycling industry.

The gear specialists at Competitive Cyclist are no exception. There are great deals to be hand on complete bikes, components and accessories. This year, Competitive Cyclist is hosting sales with some of the most popular brands in cycling. Riders can save 30% off Gore Wear, 25% off Pearl iZUMi, 25% off Shimano footwear, 20% off Assos, 20% off Castelli and more.

To help you navigate the offers, and sweep up the tastiest bargains before they’re gone, we’ve hunted through the retailer’s online shelves to bring you the biggest and best savings.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals the retailer has on offer…

Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday Deals

Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine $34.99 $27.99

When your chain starts to suffer from the build-up of grit and grime, instead of removing your chain, taking it apart to clean it, snap on the Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine View Deal

SRAM Force ETap AXS 1x HRD Groupset $1,650.00 $1,402.00

SRAM’s Force eTap AXS 1x HRD Groupset offers gravel riders, all-road cyclists, and cyclocross racers with a long-awaited eTap 1x offering View Deal

Pearl iZUMi PRO Road Cycling Shoe $400.00 $300.0

Pearl’s flagship road shoe is 22% lighter than its predecessor, with every ounce of stiffness and support that riders have come to expect. View Deal

Cervelo C3 Disc Road Frameset $2,700.0 0 $1,890.00

Built with a combination of aerodynamics and comfort in mind, the C3 Frame makes the ideal partner for those of us who both want to go far and go and fast. View Deal

Nite Rider Lumina Micro 900 Headlight $74.99 $56.24

The Lumina Micro 900 Headlight features five varied modes for everything from commuting to bikepacking, and it’s lightweight at just 130g. View Deal

Crankbrothers Multi-19 Tool $34.99 $27.99

The Multi-19 in your pack and you’ll have everything you need for trailside repairs and adjustments. From loose bolts to broken chains, the M-19 will get you back rolling in no time thanks to a wide range of hex keys, screwdrivers, spoke wrenches, and an 8 – 12-speed compatible chain tool. View Deal

Muc-Off C3 Wet Ceramic Chain Lube $15.99 $12.79

Designed to excel in wet conditions, Muc-Off C3 Wet Ceramic Chain Lube lowers energy-sapping friction and ensures the longevity of your drivetrain. View Deal

Castelli Anima 3 Women’s Jersey $89.95 $71.96

This classic jersey pairs understated style with breathable fabrics that put moisture transfer as a top priority so you can saddle up with finesse at your weekend coffee ride or Thursday evening crit. View Deal

Castelli Aria Shell Jacket $139.99 $111.99

The Aria is an all-day wind shell that makes you feel proud to battle the elements. View Deal

Sidi Sixty Cycling Shoe $449.99 $337.49

Sidi’s Vent Carbon Sole supports this pro-level shoe with a supremely stiff sole for optimal power transfer. The Vent Carbon holds true to its name with a closeable vent that can be adjusted for comfort across the seasons. View Deal

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses $216.00 $151.20

Apart from their retro style, the Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses feature some of Oakley’s most innovative technologies for the modern cyclist. Oakley’s Prizm technology gives the Plutonite lens a shape that enhances the road so you can see any rock or pothole that comes your way. View Deal

Lezyne Zecto Drive Tail Light $ 34.99 $27.99

Providing a full 180-degrees of visibility, the Zecto Drive helps you commute safely, and with 8 different modes there’s a setting for whatever your current lighting needs are, from a bright and flashy 80-lumens day-flash that keeps drivers aware of your presence even when it’s sunny out, to a low Economy setting that lasts for up to 11 hours, helping you stay safe on the road. View Deal

Ridley X-Night SL Disc Force 1 Cyclocross Bike $5,499 $3,299

At the top of its CX category is the X-Night SL Disc Force 1 Complete Cyclocross Bike incorporating all of the modern accouterments needed to go fast without losing some of the traditional Euro touches that makes its bikes so popular. View Deal

Quarq DUB Crank Arms $196.00 $156.80

The crank arms themselves skip the high-tech gadgets, but enable you to pair your cranks with either a Quarq DZero DUB -or- DFour DUB power meter spider so you can customize your crankset to best suit your needs. View Deal

Pearl Izumi Quest Amfib Jacket – Men’s $130.00 $104.00

Rather than spending your entire winter on the indoor trainer, grab the Pearl Izumi Quest Amfib Jacket and extend your riding season through the coldest months of the year. This warm outer layer incorporates a relaxed fit that allows room for a base layer and jersey underneath—all without feeling too bulky or hampering your mobility on the bike. View Deal

Mavic Sequence Convertible Jacket – Women’s $179.95 $79.95

Spring and fall bring difficult weather conditions for the cyclist looking to get in some quality riding in with a group or solo. Overdressed, we quickly overheat, especially as skies clear and temps rise. Mavic has the solution with the Women’s Sequence Convertible Jacket. This top can convert as quickly from a jacket to a vest and back again as the changing weather making it an excellent piece for the shoulder seasons. View Deal

That’s all the deals for now, keep checking back as we update this page frequently!