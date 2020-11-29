Best Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday deals (USA)

Cyber Monday sales have begun with offers spilling out of virtual retailers across the cycling industry.
The gear specialists at Competitive Cyclist are no exception. There are great deals to be hand on complete bikes, components and accessories. This year, Competitive Cyclist is hosting sales with some of the most popular brands in cycling. Riders can save 30% off Gore Wear, 25% off Pearl iZUMi, 25% off Shimano footwear, 20% off Assos, 20% off Castelli and more.
Here's a look at some of the best deals the retailer has on offer…
Here’s a look at some of the best deals the retailer has on offer…
Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday Deals
Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine
$34.99 $27.99
When your chain starts to suffer from the build-up of grit and grime, instead of removing your chain, taking it apart to clean it, snap on the Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine
SRAM Force ETap AXS 1x HRD Groupset
$1,650.00 $1,402.00
SRAM’s Force eTap AXS 1x HRD Groupset offers gravel riders, all-road cyclists, and cyclocross racers with a long-awaited eTap 1x offering
Pearl iZUMi PRO Road Cycling Shoe
$400.00 $300.0
Pearl’s flagship road shoe is 22% lighter than its predecessor, with every ounce of stiffness and support that riders have come to expect.
Cervelo C3 Disc Road Frameset
$2,700.00 $1,890.00
Built with a combination of aerodynamics and comfort in mind, the C3 Frame makes the ideal partner for those of us who both want to go far and go and fast.
Nite Rider Lumina Micro 900 Headlight
$74.99 $56.24
The Lumina Micro 900 Headlight features five varied modes for everything from commuting to bikepacking, and it’s lightweight at just 130g.
Crankbrothers Multi-19 Tool
$34.99 $27.99
The Multi-19 in your pack and you’ll have everything you need for trailside repairs and adjustments. From loose bolts to broken chains, the M-19 will get you back rolling in no time thanks to a wide range of hex keys, screwdrivers, spoke wrenches, and an 8 – 12-speed compatible chain tool.
Muc-Off C3 Wet Ceramic Chain Lube
$15.99 $12.79
Designed to excel in wet conditions, Muc-Off C3 Wet Ceramic Chain Lube lowers energy-sapping friction and ensures the longevity of your drivetrain.
Castelli Anima 3 Women’s Jersey
$89.95 $71.96
This classic jersey pairs understated style with breathable fabrics that put moisture transfer as a top priority so you can saddle up with finesse at your weekend coffee ride or Thursday evening crit.
Castelli Aria Shell Jacket
$139.99 $111.99
The Aria is an all-day wind shell that makes you feel proud to battle the elements.
Sidi Sixty Cycling Shoe
$449.99 $337.49
Sidi’s Vent Carbon Sole supports this pro-level shoe with a supremely stiff sole for optimal power transfer. The Vent Carbon holds true to its name with a closeable vent that can be adjusted for comfort across the seasons.
Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses
$216.00 $151.20
Apart from their retro style, the Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses feature some of Oakley’s most innovative technologies for the modern cyclist. Oakley’s Prizm technology gives the Plutonite lens a shape that enhances the road so you can see any rock or pothole that comes your way.
Lezyne Zecto Drive Tail Light $
34.99 $27.99
Providing a full 180-degrees of visibility, the Zecto Drive helps you commute safely, and with 8 different modes there’s a setting for whatever your current lighting needs are, from a bright and flashy 80-lumens day-flash that keeps drivers aware of your presence even when it’s sunny out, to a low Economy setting that lasts for up to 11 hours, helping you stay safe on the road.
Ridley X-Night SL Disc Force 1 Cyclocross Bike
$5,499 $3,299
At the top of its CX category is the X-Night SL Disc Force 1 Complete Cyclocross Bike incorporating all of the modern accouterments needed to go fast without losing some of the traditional Euro touches that makes its bikes so popular.
Quarq DUB Crank Arms
$196.00 $156.80
The crank arms themselves skip the high-tech gadgets, but enable you to pair your cranks with either a Quarq DZero DUB -or- DFour DUB power meter spider so you can customize your crankset to best suit your needs.
Mavic Sequence Convertible Jacket – Women’s
$179.95 $79.95
Spring and fall bring difficult weather conditions for the cyclist looking to get in some quality riding in with a group or solo. Overdressed, we quickly overheat, especially as skies clear and temps rise. Mavic has the solution with the Women’s Sequence Convertible Jacket. This top can convert as quickly from a jacket to a vest and back again as the changing weather making it an excellent piece for the shoulder seasons.
Terreno Dry G Plus Tire – Tubeless
$24.50 $54.00
When dry conditions present themselves, choose the Vittoria Dry G Plus Tubeless Tire for your cross bike or gravel rig. The unique “fish scale” center tread rolls extremely fast, but with confidence-inspiring shoulder knobs for braking control and cornering grip. This particular version comes with Vittoria’s TNT casing, which easily seals up for running lower air pressure and gaining bump compliance in tubeless form.
SRAM PowerLock Link For 12-Speed Chain
$17.00 $13.99
The PowerLock Link is the missing link between SRAM’s evolved 12-Speed Chains and, well, themselves. With the PowerLock Link, you can shorten your Eagle chain without using a tool and risking the (inevitable, it often seems) mishap: a link, an ill-fitting pin, a brand-new chain mangled beyond repair.
GARMIN Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer
$279.99 $251.99
The Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer from Garmin continues the tradition of packing powerful data-sending and-receiving units into small packages that are chock full of bike-specific functions and metrics. The Edge 520 Plus comes preloaded with full-color Garmin Cycle Map and Strava Live Segments with turn-by-turn directions so you can discover new rides and challenge yourself against personal bests and other riders’ segments.
SRAM Force ETap AXS 2x Group
$1650.00 $1402.50
Force keeps its super easy shifting logic and benefits from Red trickle-down technology updates. Yes, it’s no surprise that it’s 12-speed, however, SRAM engineers didn’t simply add another cog to this impressive group, it’s a 10-tooth starting cog, afforded by an XD-R freehub, allowing for smaller chainrings up front and a completely new way to think of gear ratios. Additionally, the new group receives full customization afforded by its AXS app, improved front derailleur battery clearance for all-road, gravel, and cyclocross tires.
7MESH Rebellion Jacket – Womens
$349.99 $189.95
7Mesh crafted the Rebellion Jacket for cyclists just who don’t let the busy dawn-to-dusk schedule hold them back from their miles. Those who have the courage and commitment to head out for the sake of the workout, their fitness, and with the far distant spring rides in mind. The Rebellion Jacket is built to handle near torrential downpours of the Pacific Northwest, while still offering a slim fit that doesn’t get in the way of your pedal strokes and movements on the bike.
GIRO Empire ACC Cycling Shoe
$299.99 $179.99
Because of the flexibility of the microfiber upper, as well as the classic lace system, these shoes are able to be tied so that they fit your feet like a second skin. Adding to this is the ultralight and ultra-stiff Easton EC90 ACC Carbon Sole. One of the stiffest soles in the industry, it features a low 6.5mm stack height that mates with the uppers for unrivaled power transfer.
