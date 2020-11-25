Staff picks: 10 Black Friday cycling bargains we've reviewed and rated

The Black Friday bike deals are coming thick and fast. If you’re beginning to feel a little overwhelmed by the endless conveyor belt of savings, then you’re probably not alone.

To help you differentiate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve pulled out a few offers on kit we’ve put to the test, and rated. These deals are handpicked by our tech team, which has unrivaled experience in testing, reviewing, and rating cycling kit (well, we have had since 1891 to practice!)

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

UK: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit – £119.98 £68

US: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit – $159.99 $75.00

It might feel like we just keep going on and on about this offer – but these are really good tyres, and it’s a hefty saving! We awarded the Conti GP5000s a 9/10, with the price being a major factor in why they didn’t get a 10/10. Since they’re now reduced, that makes them a pretty solid buy. This is a tyre that’s used as a ‘control’ option by bike brands, wheel brands and reviewers all over the world. It’s reliable, fast-rolling, and to be honest pretty hard to fault. View Deal

UK: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/KTV light set at Pro Bike Kit £65 £45.99

US: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/KTV light set at Pro Bike Kit $86.49 $52.49

At last review, this set got 9/10, we were impressed by the visibility, durability and run time. In fact, the only thing we downgraded it on was the rear light spinning a bit on the seat post, but that can be alleviated if you use the rubber add-on which corresponds with your seatpost. The 600XL front beam provides enough visibility to ride unlit roads and see where you’re going, and the rear puts out 10 lumens which is plenty for peace of mind. View Deal

UK: Orro Gold Tiagra road bike at Wiggle £1799 £999

US: Orro Gold Tiagra road bike at Wiggle $2199 £1199.99

We selected the Orro Gold for an Editor’s Choice award in 2017, so it goes without saying that this is a frameset we’re in appreciation of. The carbon framed model on offer, like the one reviewed, is a rim brake frame, and it comes with a Shimano Tiagra groupset. This is a great deal for anyone looking to invest in their first carbon frame bike, the Fulcrum Racing wheels as specced will be reliable and winter proof, though an upgrade over time would reveal a faster, more responsive ride. View Deal