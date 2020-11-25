Staff picks: 10 Black Friday cycling bargains we've reviewed and rated

The Black Friday bike deals are coming thick and fast. If you’re beginning to feel a little overwhelmed by the endless conveyor belt of savings, then you’re probably not alone.
To help you differentiate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve pulled out a few offers on kit we’ve put to the test, and rated. These deals are handpicked by our tech team, which has unrivaled experience in testing, reviewing, and rating cycling kit (well, we have had since 1891 to practice!)
With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
UK: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit –
£119.98 £68
US: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit –
$159.99 $75.00
It might feel like we just keep going on and on about this offer – but these are really good tyres, and it’s a hefty saving! We awarded the Conti GP5000s a 9/10, with the price being a major factor in why they didn’t get a 10/10. Since they’re now reduced, that makes them a pretty solid buy. This is a tyre that’s used as a ‘control’ option by bike brands, wheel brands and reviewers all over the world. It’s reliable, fast-rolling, and to be honest pretty hard to fault.
US: Castelli Alpha RoS women’s jacket at Competitive Cyclist
$349.95 $279.99
UK: Castelli Alpha RoS womens Cycling Jacket AW19 at Merlin
£270 £144
Castelli just keeps on growing its winter range! In 2019 we awarded the Alpha RoS women’s a 9/10 and we gave the same score to the Alpha RoS women’s light in 2020. The model on sale is the same as the one we reviewed in 2019. This is a truly excellent winter jacket that represents a real investment item. It uses a two piece construction, with a double zip, the inner layer in insulating whilst the outer protects against wind and rain.
US: Sportful Hot Pack Ultralight Men’s Jacket at Competitive Cyclist
$129.95 $89.99
UK: Sportful Hot Pack Ultralight Men’s Jacket at BikeInn
£133.54 £96.99
The Hot Pack jacket has been a long term favourite at Cycling Weekly, last gaining a 9/10 on test. It will keep the worst of the rain off, whilst packing up super small so it can be stashed into your pocket when out of use. We downgraded the score from a 10/10 because we felt the tail could be longer, and because of the price – the second criticism can be removed now, since this deal gets you a chunky saving. On the plus sides, we found it lightweight, breathable, comfortable and ‘seriously waterproof’. That’s a lot of ‘pros’!
UK: Endura Pro SL Softshell Waterproof Jacket at Evans Cycles
£169.99 £100
The Endura Pro SL softshell waterproof made it into our Editor’s Choice awards in 2017, and it still uses the ‘Exoshell 40 technology’ which we noted as its real party trick at the time. The end result of this clever tech is a fabric that’s waterproof without being dense, creating a breathable garment that’s also easy to wrap up and store in a pocket if need be.
US: Oakley Aro5 MIPS helmet at REI
$250 $187.73
We tested Oakley’s slightly cheaper Aro3 helmet and awarded it what we call a ‘solid eight’, noting its breathability, comfort and aesthetics. It lost marks for not having quite enough space for a ponytail – but that won’t affect all readers, so it’s still one to consider. This deal means you can now go one up and get the Aro5, which has been CFD and windtunnel tested to help you save watts.
US: Fizik Tempo Argo Saddle R1 at Pro Bike Kit
$239.49 $150.99
UK: Fizik Tempo Argo Saddle R1 at Pro Bike Kit
£179.99 £133.17
This is a short nosed saddle, with a wide central relief channel, designed for those that want to feel comfortable when in a forward, racing position. When we tested the Tempo Argo R1 we found it extremely comfortable. As per the model tested, this saddle comes with carbon rails, dropping the weight and adding a little compliance. The best offer is on the 150mm option, but the 160mm option is also reduced.
UK: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/KTV light set at Pro Bike Kit
£65 £45.99
US: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/KTV light set at Pro Bike Kit
$86.49 $52.49
At last review, this set got 9/10, we were impressed by the visibility, durability and run time. In fact, the only thing we downgraded it on was the rear light spinning a bit on the seat post, but that can be alleviated if you use the rubber add-on which corresponds with your seatpost. The 600XL front beam provides enough visibility to ride unlit roads and see where you’re going, and the rear puts out 10 lumens which is plenty for peace of mind.
UK: Orro Gold Tiagra road bike at Wiggle
£1799 £999
US: Orro Gold Tiagra road bike at Wiggle
$2199 £1199.99
We selected the Orro Gold for an Editor’s Choice award in 2017, so it goes without saying that this is a frameset we’re in appreciation of. The carbon framed model on offer, like the one reviewed, is a rim brake frame, and it comes with a Shimano Tiagra groupset. This is a great deal for anyone looking to invest in their first carbon frame bike, the Fulcrum Racing wheels as specced will be reliable and winter proof, though an upgrade over time would reveal a faster, more responsive ride.
UK: Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle – disc or rim at Wiggle –
£779.99 £499.99
US: Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle – disc or rim at Wiggle –
$814.99 $549.99
Last time we tested a set of Prime Wheels RR50 wheels – albeit the Black Edition x Ceramic Speed pair -we awarded them a 9/10 and applauded the value, fast rolling build quality and stiffness under loads. Now, Wiggle is offering a pair of Prime RR-50 wheels with carbon rims for just £499.99/$549.99. Not only that, they come with a pair of Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tyres and tubeless sealant, to help you get up and running with a tubeless set up from day one. The Fusion 5 tyres are designed to be grippy in all conditions whilst still fast rolling enough to put a smile on your face. This is a stunner of a deal.
UK: dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle –
£90 £63
UK: dhb Aeron Women’s FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle –
£90 £63
US: dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle –
$115 $81
US: dhb Aeron Women’s FLT Roubaix Bib Tight at Wiggle –
$115 $81
When we tested dhb’s Aeron Lab tights, which come in at a higher price point, we weren’t particularly bowled over. However, the FLT Roubaix bib tights on offer here (albeit since slightly redesigned in the upper section) really impressed us. If you’ve yet to invest in winter tights, or need a new pair, then we really would recommend these. They’re not the deepest winter option, and they don’t come with bells and whistles (or or fabric that promises to make you feel like you’re sitting in the airing cupboard clutching a warm hot chocolate). However, the brushed Roubaix fabric is snuggly, and these were good value even before the reduction.