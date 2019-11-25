Garmin 1030 savings and more Black Friday 2019 deals

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday November 29, 2019 – and we expect the weekend to be rife with big ticket offers.

As usual the deals began to emerge from the beginning of November, and there’s a host of savings floating around online already.

>>> Going off-road? Best gnarly mountain bike deals will be here

We’ve waded through the retailers to hunt out the best Black Friday deals, and listed some of the top offers below. Once the weekend is over, Cyber Monday will begin, and we’ll be tracking those deals too.

Garmin Edge 1030 – £100 off the unit with Wiggle or 20% off a bundle with Evans Cycles

The Garmin Edge 1030 is the most sophisticated computer from the GPS brand. It track speed, distance, time, elevation as well as testing Vo2, featuring Strava live segments and offering details mapping.

Computer discounts always go down well on Black Friday, and the retailers have gone big with the 1030 this year.

Wiggle is offering the unit for just £399.99, down from £499.99 – see the deal here.

Or, you can get a bundle – with heart rate monitor, cadence sensor and all the mounts, at Evans Cycles for £440, down from £549.99 – see the deal here.

£60 off Castelli Perfetto Light 2 Jersey

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey review

The Castelli Perfetto is designed to offer the water resistance and wind protection of the famous Gabba, but with a little less insulation for those hard efforts. This version comes with short sleeves, so can be paired with arm warmers in winter.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto 2 at Pro Bike Kit for £74.49

Save up to £500 on Ribble Endurance bikes

Ribble is dribbling out deals, one by one, throughout November.

Right now, the greatest saving is £500 off the Ribble Endurnace AL with a Shimano Ultegra mix. The Endurance is a comfortable set up designed for all day riding, but with a hint of zip to ensure the ride stays fun. This model is down from £1399 to £899.

There’s also offers on the cyclocross models, and the ‘Eliminator’ track bike.

Ribble Endurance SL Disc road bike review

Buy now: Ribble Endurance road bikes, with more deals to be added

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet was £119.99, now £69

Kask Mojito helmet review

The Kask Mojito has long been a popular lid, and the new ‘X’ version reduces the number of shells involved in creation to reduce weight and up the comfort. There’s plenty of vents to keep your head cool, and the chin strap is made from Kask’s premium feel eco-leather fabric.

Buy now: Kask Mojito x road helmet (in black/red) at Evans Cycles for £69.99

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt was £199, now £149

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt review

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is a performance pushing cycling computer, capable of conducting structured workouts and tracking your speed and distance. Its easy to upload a map to the computer and you can adjust your data screens in real time via the companion app.

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is rarely on offer so this is a great bargain.

Buy now: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt at Wiggle for £149

Boardman SLR 8.9c Road Bike – was £1000, now £850

Boardman SLR 9.2 review

The road bike range from Boardman has long been applauded here at Cycling Weekly, with the SLR taking notes from the long term favourite the Road Team Carbon. The carbon frame and fork duo has always impressed us with its ride quality, especially when considered alongside the price. This model comes with Shimano Tiagra shifting and Tektro rim rim brakes.

Buy now at Halfords for £850

Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer – was £1199.99 now £899.99

Tacx Neo smart turbo review

Smart turbo trainers have revolutionised indoor cycling over the course of the past few winters – paired up with the range of assorted apps available they allow riders to get an excellent workout whilst staying entertained.

The Tacx Neo 2 comes with ‘Pedal Stroke Analysis’, measuring power output and position, as well as catering for up to 2,200 watts and replicating 25 per cent climbs.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles

Buy now at Merlin Cycles

Continental Race 28 Inner Tube 700c, 20-25mm – was £8.99, now £2.99

Ok, so inner tubes might not be the most exciting item in the world, but they are essential for most riders (even those running tubeless might want an emergency rubber in the back pocket!).

These Conti tubes are for road wheels, and suit tyres 20 to 25mm wide. Stocking up ahead of winter seems like a good idea to us.

Buy now at Merlin Cycles

Black Friday 2019: what are the major retailers doing?

Wiggle

Wiggle is unveiling brand new deals every week. Currently, there’s offers up to 60 per cent with Garmin computers and Taxcx turbo trainers among the reductions.

See the Wiggle Black Friday sale here

Evans Cycles

Highstreet and online retailer Evans Cycles has gone with a weekly surge of deals, too. The popular Cannondale Synapse is among the bike offers, as is the Specialized Allez. The bonus with Evans Cycles is that you can try a bike in store and take it for a test ride, something not available at online only outfits.

See the Evans Cycles Black Friday deals here

Pro Bike Kit deals

The headline message from Pro Bike Kit is up to 60% off clothing, and there’s a host of tasty reductions on Castelli kit. The retailer is also running an extra 10% off tools and additional 20% off clothing with some additional discount codes.

See the Pro Bike Kit deals here

Amazon deals

Amazon is of course a huge force in online shopping. They’ve got limited time ‘lightening offers’, and ongoing deals too. There’s a cycling section among the sale rails too, making it easier for bike riders to find what they’re looking for without browsing toothbrushes and oh-so-tempting TV offers.

See Amazon’s cycling specific Black Friday deals here

Sigma Sports

Retailer Sigma Sports is offering a wide range of offers – these include a 32 per cent saving off the Cannondale CAA12 road frameset 2019 (was £849, now £579), £85 off the C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry 1985 jacket (now £165, from £250) and almost half price deals on the Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey.

All three items have received rave reviews at Cycling Weekly, and with the CAAD12 seeing a major transformation to become the CAAD13 this year, it could be your last chance to pick up the outgoing model.

Black Friday sale shopping tips

When Black Friday really kicks off, you can expect to be bombarded with deals and offers from every angle. It’s easy to be tempted into making impulse purchases, resulting in an overspend that leaves you feeling unfulfilled – but with a little careful planning you can make sure you enter December having made genuine savings that leave you with a glowing halo and a healthy bank balance.

Here are our tips for Black Friday sale shopping success…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Weed out the chaff

There will be some excellent and genuine discounts. But there will also be some chaff.

Many retailers will place a Black Friday badge on their general sale tab – adding in a handful of new, mega offers created especially for the occasion.

This means that there will be a few new and genuine deals – often on pieces of tech and bikes – and these will probably be the deals that the retailers are shouting the loudest about via email and on social media. However, there will also be the same pair-of-socks-with-stars-on that was reduced by the same percentage last week.

If you had every intention of buying said pair of socks anyway, knock yourself out – but don’t be fooled into thinking every offer on the Black Friday page is ‘here today, gone tomorrow’.

Write a list and set a budget

Sure, that cycling computer reduced by 70 per cent is mighty tempting. But did you actually want a new cycling computer?

Before you hit the sales, write a list of items that you actually need. Most cyclists have no trouble here. Set yourself a budget for each required purchase – and stick to it. Unless the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 version is just a smidge over your intended spend – in which case we say go for it every time.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday – November 24 – by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2019 is November 28), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades. In fact, the origins can be traced back to the 1950s in none other than Philadelphia, USA.

Amazon launched the concept in the UK in 2010, with Asda joining the party in 2013.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK’s bike retailers like Wiggle, Decathlon, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, and Ribble Cycles all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.

The idea may have been originally to entice shoppers to buy their gifts from one retailer over another, but shoppers are now just as likely to be grabbing a bargain for themselves as for a friend or loved one.

In previous years, all of the major retailers have got on board with the festive sales, most of them championing a handful of flagship deals, with plenty more general sale offers available as well. Smaller brands are often seen offering free services, post and packaging, or accessories on top of key items.

Is Black Friday really ‘a thing’ in the UK?

The simple answer is yes.

In 2017, it was online retailers who scooped in the most cash via offering shocking discouts: £1.4 billion was spent in online sales in the UK – up 11.7 per cent on last year, according to online retailers trade body IMRG. The high street didn’t do as well, with footfall down 3.6 per cent according to analysis firm Springboard.

In the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016, the British public spent £5.8 billion – that’s a 15 per cent increase on spending in the same period in 2015. Black Friday was bigger online in 2016, with £2.8 billion of the sales being processed on the web – 20 per cent more than the shopping seen in 2015.