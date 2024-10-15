Tadej Pogačar to Lorena Wiebes: The alternative 2024 cycling season awards

As the men’s and women’s WorldTours come to a close, let’s have a look back at an exhausting season

Clockwise: Lotte Kopecky wins Paris-Roubaix, Tadej Pogačar wins the World Championships, the Vuelta begins in a supermarket, Wout van Aert leaves the Vuelta a España, Lorena Wiebes celebrates early at the Amstel Gold Race, and Remco Evenepoel with his two gold medals
Clockwise: Lotte Kopecky wins Paris-Roubaix, Tadej Pogačar wins the World Championships, the Vuelta begins in a supermarket, Wout van Aert leaves the Vuelta a España, Lorena Wiebes celebrates early at the Amstel Gold Race, and Remco Evenepoel with his two gold medals
(Image credit: Getty Images/SWPix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews.

With the Tours of Guangxi and Chongming Island underway, we really are in the endgame of the 2024 road cycling season. It has been a hell of a ride all the way through, even if one person in particular (more on that in a bit) has kept winning, and so it’s time to take a look back. Of course, things might still happen, but here are some key awards for 2024. Let’s call them The Beckets.

