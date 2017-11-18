Cube Litening C:62 Ultegra Road Bike is just £1499 in Black Friday sale deal

The Litening is Cube's race ready road bike, and you can get this one reduced from £2299 to just £1499 - that's 35% off

The Black Friday sales have arrived – and with many retailers selling off 2017 stock, this pre-festive period represents a fantastic time to grab a deal on a bike.

Amongst the many offers, we found this Cube Litening 2017 road bike – reduced from £2299 to £1499.

Why buy the Cube Litening C:62?

Featuring Cube‘s ‘Advanced Twin Mold Technology’ (means it’s lighter but stiffer) and aero tube shapes, plus internal cable routing, the Cube Litening boasts an aggressive geometry that’s ready to race out the box.

This model is designed to be capable of taking a strong position during competitive races, yet comfortable enough for sportives should one take your fancy.

A carbon fork and tapered steerer take out some of the bumps but keeps steering nimble.

Tipping the scale with a claimed weight of 7.4kg, it’s no heavy weight and this is a bike you can expect to work with you on the climbs.

This model comes with a Shimano Ultegra 6800 drivetrain, with a ready-to-climb compact chainset (50×34) and 11-28 cassette – this set up should provide plenty of options on the hills but the jumps between gears won’t be so large they’re jolting.

The Cube Litening C:62 at this price point comes with stiff and light Fulcrum Racing 55 wheels, shod with top of the range Schwalbe One tyres in 25c.

The saddle is a Selle Italia X1 Road and you get a rather fancy carbon Cube Wing Race Bar with Cube Performance stem.

Officially, Black Friday deals should begin on November 24 – the last pay day before Christmas. However, a huge number of brands have launched their offers early.

We’ll keep brining you more Black Friday deals – so keep checking back for more.