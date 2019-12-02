Get a Bell Formula helmet for £34.99 in Cyber Monday 2019 deals

The Cyber Monday sales are here, meaning there’s (reportedly) one day left until the pre-Christmas sales draw to an end. Amongst the reductions, we found this Bell Formula helmet, reduced by 50%.

With an RRP of £69.99, this was always designed to be a value for money option – just now with the price slashed in half, it’s even more of a bargain.

The lid utilises Bell’s Float Fit retention system, with plenty of height adjustment on offer too, so you can find the perfect fit ensuring comfort and safety.

There’s 19 vents designed to maximise air flow and keep your head cool, whilst the Sweat Guide sits above the brow and prevents the dreaded stinging eyes on long climbs abroad.

The helmet tips the scales at 255 grams.

When we last reviewed this brainbox, we gave it a 9/10. Pros included comfort, safety and ample venting, whilst we felt the weight was a little bit of a let down, concluding “the Bell Formula helmet offers a good, head hugging fit, extending down the back of the head for an extra secure feeling. It’s also available in plenty of colours which is a plus.”

The reduction applies across all colours – you can choose from: black, green/black, red/black, red/slate, slate/coal and white/silver.