Niner deals: Save big on Niner’s entire fleet of gravel bikes (USA)

Black Friday is offering all sorts of great discounts on cycling clothing, components, GPS units, and even complete bicycles. US online retailer Jenson USA is offering heavy discounts on Niner’s fleet of gravel bikes. Though, the brand is known as a mountain bike company. Niner has a very deep line of gravel bikes, with models focused on bikepacking, gravel racing, and even the world’s first full-suspension gravel bike.

Let’s check out these great gravel deals from Niner.

Niner RLT 9 Steel

The RLT 9 Steel is the multi-tool of the bike world. You’re able to ride dirt trails, gravel trails, or asphalt and makes a great companion for bikepacking adventures or daily commutes to and from the office. This gravel grinder features a Reynolds 853 steel frame that is lightweight and incredibly durable. It features front and rear fender mounts, and a rear rack mount so you can carry extra gear for longer rides.

Niner RLT 9 Steel Rival 1 Jenson USA Exclusive Build $ 3,360.0 0 $2,700.00

This Jenson USA Exclusive build comes with a SRAM Rival 1 1×11-speed drivetrain. This drivetrain performs well in a wide variety of terrain and comes with a cassette that has an ultra-wide 11-42T gear range. SRAM Rival hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power so you can descend with confidence. DT Swiss rims are paired with Kenda Alluvium tires that can be set up tubeless for a smoother ride, better traction, and fewer flats. View Deal

Niner RLT 9 RDO

The Niner RLT 9 RDO has been redesigned for 2020 and comes with a ton of new features. The carbon fiber frame is light enough and stiff enough to satisfy the most selective gravel racers and is tested to ISO mountain bike standards for strength. The frame has clearance for 700 x 50c or 650b x 2.0” tires so you can have maximum traction everywhere you ride. The frame features no less than 26 mounting points for bottles, bags, lights, fenders, and racks, so you can easily transform this into your weekend bikepacker or a daily commuter.

Niner RLT 9 RDO 3-Star Build $3,700.00 $2,959.99

The 3-Star version of the RLT RDO comes with a SRAM Rival 2×11 drivetrain. This provides riders with a cassette that has an 11-34-tooth that makes climbing hills a little easier without sacrificing your top-end speed. When it comes to descending, the SRAM Rival HRD hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power so you can ride the rough stuff with ease. Stan’s wheels with the NoTubes Grail S1 wheels are paired with the Schwalbe G-One EVO SS tires. View Deal

Niner MCR 9

This is a gravel bike like none other. If your gravel rides mix gravel with singletrack, then a full suspension gravel bike might be the right bike for you. The MCR 9 has 50mm of suspension that is gravel-tuned for more confidence, comfort, and control on rougher terrain. You can lock out the rear shock with a handlebar remote to climb faster with less bobbing. Upfront, the fork has a lockout as well. The carbon fiber frame has clearance for up to 700x50c or 650b x 2.0″ tires. The frame also has an integrated rear fender that protects the suspension, 11 fixed mounting points for frame bags, bottles, and more, and full-sleeve internal cable guides including dropper post routing and integrated frame protection.