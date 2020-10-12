Amazon Prime Day deals: save £66 on an Apple iPad Air

You may be wondering why, on a cycling site, would we be showing you an Apple iPad Air… with 10.5-inch screen, Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB of storage space?

Well, Amazon Prime Day cycling deals don’t have to be the obvious stuff – and if you’re looking for a screen to enter the Zwift virtual world, this could be the one.

An Apple iPad has a lot more cycling uses than you might first think. Platforms such as Zwift are available on the App Store and work on an iPad. This could be an easy to use, lightweight change to moving around the laptop or computer when you want to cycle and watch the cycling on TV.

Speaking of TV, you could also download Eurosport Player or GCN Race Pass to watch all the races you want wherever you want, as long as WiFi is available.

You will need the large memory of this particular iPad as the Zwift app is a hefty 1.5GB, which doesn’t sound like a lot compared to the memory, but it adds up when you download other apps.

Bluetooth turbo trainers and sensors are essential as the iOS app does not support ANT+, even with an adaptor. This isn’t always the case, but if you have an older trainer then it may be worth checking beforehand.