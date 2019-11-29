Best Black Friday cycling computer deals: Save £200 on a Garmin Edge 820

The Black Friday cycling sales are here which means it’s a great time to grab a bargain on a cycling computer. However, Black Friday can be a real minefield, with so much product on discount. Happily, we’ve done the leg work and found five cracking discounts on cycling computers.

This page contains links to retailers. If you click on a link we may receive a small commission, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt was £199, now £149

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is a product rarely discounted, so this one is worth getting excited for. It’s a great little computer, compact yet powerful and capable of conducting training plans, fitness tests, Strava segments and turn-by-turn navigation.

Garmin Edge 820 bundle was £400, now £199.99

This Garmin Edge 820 bundle comes with cadence, speed and heart rate sensors as well as multiple mounts, including an extended out front mount. Currently, Garmin heart rate monitors are retailing at £50 alone, with speed and cadence sensors coming in at around £30 seperately, making this bundle a bargain.

The Edge 820 was for a long time Garmin’s flagship computer and although it has now been passed by the Edge 830 it’s still a powerful training tool.

It’s worth noting that when we tested the 820 it had some functionality problems, especially when it came to the touchscreen. However, Garmin has been working to solve them with software updates.

Garmin Edge 130 was £149, now £130

Despite its size, this pocket-sized device is one of the finest computers in Garmin’s range. It’s got an easy to read screen, connects to sensors easily, and can even conduct training and Strava Live segments. Not bad considering its size.

Lezyne Macro Cycle GPS was £95, now £49

Lezyne have typically offered a range of great value cycling computers. The Lezyne Macro Cycle GPS offers turn by turn navigation as well as Strava Live segments – all for a truly bargain price.

Garmin Edge 530 was £259, now £229



One of the latest flagship computers from Garmin, it’s rare to see the Edge 530 on a discount. It’s chocked full of high level technology in a sleek and compact design. It has built in navigation, including TrailForks, and has specially designed metrics to analyse your workouts.

We’ll be updating this page with more deals as we get them so be sure to check back over the weekend.