Black Friday light deal: Save 25% off NiteRider’s Lumina 1200 And Solas 250 combo (USA)

The winter season brings with it many challenges to riding. Rain, snow, and a lack of daylight all conspire to limit our training time. Thankfully, you can outlast winter and greet spring in better shape than before with the right equipment.

A quality set of lights is key to making the most of winter training rides. For a limited time, US retailer Competitive Cyclist is offering 25% off of NiteRider’s Lumina 1200 Boost And Solas 250 Light Combo.

NiteRider Lumina1200 And Solas 250 Light Combo $179.99 $134.99

Light combo for increasing visibility in dim conditions,, The headlight provides up to 1200 lumens in Boost mode. OLED digital display eliminates battery level guesswork. IP-64 rating resists moisture and dust. Group Ride mode for visibility without distraction. View Deal

The Lumina 1200 headlight features five light settings and four flashing modes for varied conditions. Up to 1200 lumens are delivered via a Collimator lens, which distributes the light evenly while projecting a generously wide beam. A digital display makes planning adventures easy by letter the rider know its precise battery run times. It recharges from a standard USB outlet, and has an Intellicharge feature that minimizes the recharge wait.

The Solas 250 tail light has an easy on and off mount that straps to your seatpost, letting you easily switch it from bike to bike when necessary. It features two solid and two flashing modes, as well as a Group Ride mode that lets you stay safe by increasing your visibility without distracting the riders around you.

