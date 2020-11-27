Cycling Weekly exclusive: Extra 10% off Pearson Black Friday sales

Pearson – the 1860 founded bike shop based in East Sheen – is offering Cycling Weekly readers an extra 10% off its Black Friday deals.

The oldest bike shop in the world has been growing its online business steadily and reached out to offer this code to CW. With our own roots back in 1891, we suppose we’ve got something in common.

The offer is also available to our sibling site, Cycling News.

The code to use is ‘BF10CW’, and it will run out on December 1, at 6pm.

Pearson has a range of Black Friday offers. To give you just a taste of what’s available, the brand’s gravel grinding cargo bib shorts are down from £150 to £135, winter ready bib tights are reduced from £170 to £153 and the very cosy looking insulated gilet is £84, from £120.

Pearson puts a heavy focus on the use of sustainable fabrics, with its goal being to use 100% sustainable fabrics in the future.

As well as this extra 10% off, the shop is also offering a chunky £75 off its ‘Ultimate Bike Fit’ – with the code BF-Bikefit. This code also ends on December 1, at 6pm.

This takes the price of a comprehensive fit (plus more!) from £275 to £200. We tried to explain what it includes in a paragraph, but failed, so here’s the list:

Consultation

Physical examination

Foot stabilisation & cleat positioning

Correct saddle size and shape

Motion capture video analysis

Spin scan pedal stroke analysis

Optimal riding position, aerodynamic & performance gain

Off the bike strength and mobility guide

Race / Sportive preparation with nutritional guidance

Post Fit bike setup (1 Bike)

6 week follow up

Full Pearson Bike Fit report

To redeem it, just head to the fit booking page and use the code ‘BF-BIKEFIT’. For the extra 10, check out the Black Friday deals page and use the code BF10CW.

We’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday cycling deals we can find, all weekend – so keep checking back!