Half price Muc-Off cleaning kit on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Cleaning your bike is a lot quicker, and more effective, with the right tools – and Muc-Off makes some of the best for the job.

Amazon Prime Day deals have extended to the market leading bike cleaning brand, with lightning deals on some of the big sellers.

Firstly, you can grab a can of chain cleaner for just £5.76, down from £11.99 – representing a 52% saving.

The grime defeater is fully biodegradable and water soluble, but effective on grease. It can be used on metal, plastic, carbon fibre, seals and pained surfaces , too.

Buy now: Muc Off chain cleaner for £5.76 (was £11.99)

If you’re just setting up your bike bath collection for the first time, then the 8-in-1 kit, price slashed by 41%, might be up your street.

In terms of cleaning product, you’ll get a litre of the Biodegradable Bike Cleaner for the frame, and 500ml of the Bike Spray which cleans and protects the drive chain.

You’ll also get six brushes, designed specifically to help you get into all the nooks and crannies of your bike. These include a detailing brush, microcell sponge, soft wash brush, two prong brush, claw brush and a storage tub which can be used for cleaning parts.

Buy now: Muc Off 8 in 1 bike cleaning kit for £23.45 (was £40)

These are both Amazon Prime Day 2019 lightening deals – so they’re available for a limited time only, whilst stocks last.

To enjoy the deals, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, the site has slashed it’s Prime price by £20, and there’s also a 30-day free trial.

We’ll be brining you Amazon Prime Day deals throughout the sale, which takes place across Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16.