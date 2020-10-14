Inner tubes are rarely a cyclist’s most exciting purchase, but they are pretty essential (even if you’re running tubeless as an ’emergency’ saddlebag/jersey pocket companion), and Cycling Weekly’s eagle-eyed deal hunters have spotted good savings on tubes in the UK and the US.

If you’re in the UK then you win – you can save £11.59 (more than 40%) on a pack of three Continental inner tubes.

There are still savings to be had in the US, where you can get six (count ’em!) tubes from AR-PRO, including a couple of tire levers, for $20.99, saving 21% off the RRP.

These may not be the sexiest Amazon Prime Day cycling deal, but you know you’ll use them and they’re still marginally more exciting than dishwasher tablets (although they’re damn cheap too).

View deal: was £26.99 now £15.40 Continental Race 28 700 x 20-25c Bike Inner Tubes (Pack of 3) – Presta 60mm Long Valve



These tubes have Presta valves and suit tyres between 20 and 25mm (so sorry, no luck if you’re running 28mm tyres), and they use a 60mm long valve which will be music to the ears of anyone running deeper rims.

Continental makes some of cycling’s most popular tyres – such as the GP 5000 (winner of a 2019 Editor’s Choice Award) and Ultra Sport III which is slightly tougher but still offers a great ride. The inner tubes, with a removable valve core, are well known to be reliable, which is pretty much what most of us want from the rubber inside our bike shoes.

View deal: AR-PRO 28 700×20-25c Road Bike Inner Tubes (Pack of 6) – Presta 60mm Long Valve was $37.99 now $29.99



Not as famous a brand as Conti, but this pack of six tubes will cover you for 20-25mm tyres, and again with a long valve that will suit deeper rims. As well as six tubes you also get a couple of levers to help out if brute strength isn’t quite doing it.

The Amazon Prime Day deals form part of the online retailers two-day sale extravaganza on October 13 and 14.

So far, we’ve seen offers on Garmin computers, Giro shoes, and FitBit trackers. There’s also been offers on items cyclists don’t use to ride, but do have a tendency to enjoy – such as Nespresso machines and coffee pods.

We’ll keep bringing you Amazon Prime Deals until the sale is over, but don’t wait around as the offers only last as long as stock does.

