Sunday trading Black Friday special: Massive discounts from across the sales

It's Black Friday weekend and that means there are cycling deals absolutely everywhere!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they're good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we've included (at the time of writing).

Ribble R872 Shimano Ultegra Di2was £2199, now £1599

We’ve rated the R872 as a 10/10 bike in the past and now it comes with Shimano Ultegra at a staggering £1600. Typically you’d be looking at a bike with Shimano 105 or less at this price point.

Buy now: Ribble R872 at Ribble Cycles for £1599

Schwalbe Pro One was £66, now £26.99

Schwalbe’s Pro One tyres are typically considered racing tyres, best suited to the summer months and that’s true, but this deal is so good that it’s worth bagging now.

At 30mm, these tyres are wide and tubeless ready. They also have the brand’s OneStar triple compound for extra durability.

Buy now: Schwalbe Pro One tyre at Wiggle for £26.99

Castelli Gabba 3 was £150, now £89.99

One of the most desired jerseys on the market, and for good reason, the Gabba is completely bombproof. It’s made of Nano Flex fabric and Gore’s Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 at Tweeks Cycles for £89.99

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic glasses were £205, now £129.99

The Jawbreakers are a classic in Oakley’s extensive range of shades, but these have a twist. They’re photochromic which means they adapt to light levels, making them perfect for winter bike riding.

We have found in our testing that the Jawbreakers are typically better suited to wider faces.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic glasses at ProBikeKit for £129.99

Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack, was £119, now £69

The Continental Grand Prix tyres are another racing tyre but they’re tougher than the Schwalbe Ones, suffering less from punctures. They’re well known for being incredibly durable, too so at their current price they offer superb value.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack at ProBikeKit for £69

SiS Recovery bundle was £122, now £61

If you’re training hard then you need to recovery properly. SiS Rego Rapid Recovery is designed to be drunk immediately following exercise and contains a blend of 22g carbs, 20g or protein as well as electrolytes and vitamins.

This deal gets you two different 1.6kg tub of protein powder as well as a box of protein bars.

Buy now: SiS Recovery Bundle at SiS for £61

More great deals:

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Fizik Aria R3 shoes were £264 now £145

Specialized S-Works Prevail II was £200, now from £140