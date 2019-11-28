Get an Exposure Diablo MK11 front light for £172 in Black Friday sales

A very good bike light can completely transform winter cycling from a chore to an absolute joy.

Wizzing through quiet lanes when most of the traffic is tucked up at home, the road as illuminated as if it were day, is a rare delight you can only enjoy with a beam you trust. Just remember to turn it down for any approaching traffic, pedestrians, and in lit areas!

The Exposure Diablo MK11 outputs 1750 lumens at max effort. Modes can be swapped via a simple ‘tap’ on the body, which allows you to bring that output right down, quickly, in lit or built up areas.

The Diablo is admittedly designed with trail use at front of mind, and there are some road specific models like the Strada MK10 on offer at Evans, too.

However, Exposure does recognise that the Diablo can be a companion on the road, and several members of Cycling Weekly’s tech team have been rocking the light in its various guises for years, enjoying the wide beam, slim, 120g anodised aluminium package and its great wireless design.

The unit is rechargeable, with estimated run time varying from 1 to 24 hours depending upon mode.

In the box, you’ll get the light itself, a handlebar bracket, helmet mount, lanyard, fast charger, USB charge cable, and the instructions that no one reads…

