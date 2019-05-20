The best tweets from first rest day of the Giro d’Italia 2019

The first week of the Giro d’Italia has come to a close with the riders and staff enjoying a day of rest.

Fans may be lost without the racing to follow, but fortunately some pros have taken to social media to give us an insight into their day off from racing.

As well as physically recuperating via massages and trips to the team physio, the day will invariably include a light recovery ride, possibly a press conference, lots of eating and other essential duties before racing recommences the following morning.

Here are some of our favourite tweets for the first rest day of the 2019 Giro d’Italia:

1. Well that sounds horrific

2. A rare chance for riders to get behind the TV cameras

3. Now we know why Mollema was on such a mission

4. Is that UCI legal Diego?

5. Of course some staff are still hard at work

6. Plenty of coffee stops today

7. Shark fishing caught on camera

8. Sneakerhead Roglič on where he gets his shoes…allegedly

9. Rohan Dennis getting in on the rest day action, despite not actually riding the Giro

10. A rare mood

The Giro d’Italia continues on Tuesday (May 21) with two pan-flat days for the sprinters on stage 10 and 11 before heading to the mountains on stage 12.