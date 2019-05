The final stage of the Giro d’Italia 2019 before the first rest day will see the riders take on a testing 34.7km time trial in the race’s only venture outside of Italy in San Marino.

It’s the first stage since the opening time trial in Bologna that will see the general classification riders try and gain some time on each other, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) favourite for the stage with the largely uphill profile of the stage nine course.