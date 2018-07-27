Watch: 2018 Tour de France stage 19 highlights

With just three days remaining in the 2018 Tour de France, the riders face their last day in the mountain on stage 19 with a 200.5km stage from Lourdes to Laruns.

The first third of the stage is largely flat, before the peloton heads into the Pyrenees for a brutal day that takes on four big mountain passes.

The first of the fearsome foursome is the first category Col d’Aspin, but this is a mere hors d’oeuvre to the brutal hors-categorie Col du Tourmalet which the riders crest just past the midway point in the stage.

From this high point the riders face a long descent and only start climbing again nearly 40km later when they hit the slopes of the second category Col des Bordères. This is the start of a trio of climbs, with the Bordères followed by a very short descent before the Col de Soulor, which itself leads almost straight on to the Col d’Aubisque.

This hors-categorie climb is the final climb of the entire Tour, and is crested exactly 20km from the finish which is reached by a high-speed descent that will surely see attacks.

With the yellow jersey still very much up for grabs, this is one of three stages that Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) has to wrestle the race lead away from Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

Catch-up with the best bits of the stage or read up on everything that happened on this long day of racing in our stage 19 report.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.