Watch: 2018 Tour de France stage 20 highlights

The final winner of the 2018 Tour de France will be decided on stage 20, a 31km individual time trial between Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle and Espelette in the far south-west of France.

The course is a hilly one, with barely a kilometre of flat road as the profile constantly rises and falls, but the crucial point on the day will be the Col de Pinodieta.

This climb may be short at just 900m in length, but has an average gradient of more than 10 per cent and hits 20 per cent for a short section near the base.

Riders will reach the top of this climb with just three kilometres to the finish in Espelette, which is followed by a fast but occasionally technical descent to the line.

With just the processional stage to Paris to come on Sunday, this is the last chance for those at the top of the general classification to shake up the overall standings.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sits top of the GC with a lead of 2-05 over Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) which should be enough to see Thomas maintain his lead despite being up against the world time trial champion.

Third place overall is Primoz Roglic (LottNL-Jumbo), a strong time triallist who will be looking to put in a good time in order to close the 19 second gap to Dumoulin, but also hold off Chris Froome (Team Sky) who is only 13 seconds back in fourth.

Catch-up with the best bits of the stage or read up on everything that happened on this long day of racing in our stage 20 report.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.