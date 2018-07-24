Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 16 highlights

After a rest day in Carcassonne, the 2018 Tour de France gets under way with the first of three stages in the Pyrenees, stage 16 covering 218km between Carcassonne and Bagnères-de-Luchon.

This is the longest mountain stage of the race, with three major climbs along the route. However the business end of the stage is preluded by a long flat run towards the first climb, which should see a big battle to make the break.

The first of the major climbs is tackled after 155km, with the riders tackling the second-category Col de Portet d’Aspet, which is followed by relatively short descent ahead of the first-category climb of the Col de Menté which is the toughest climb of the day with an average gradient of eight per cent.

The descent from the climb to Saint Béat is followed by a bit of a drag up the valley, before the final climb up the first-category Col du Portillon and a final descent towards the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.

With the yellow jersey still very much up for grabs, this is one of four stages that Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and perhaps even Chris Froome (Team Sky) have to wrestle the race lead away from Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

However stage 16 may also be on the minds of the main contenders, with no one wanting to go too deep ahead of a potentially explosive 65km mountain stage covering three testing climbs.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.