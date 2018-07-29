Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 21 highlights

The 2018 Tour de France concludes with a 116km stage into the capital city of Paris, where riders will battle it out for a likely sprint finish on the Champs-Élysées.

First though, riders will take part in the traditional procession towards the famous avenue, with the classification winners posing for photos and celebrating making it through what has been a gruelling three weeks of bike racing.

When the riders hit the Champs-Élysées and cross the finish line for the first time, the racing will really begin.

A breakaway may fancy their chances this year with so many sprinters having abandoned earlier in the race, but the likes of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) will all want to take a famous victory on the Tour’s final day.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who will stand on the podium to celebrate his victory in the points competition, will also like the look of the opportunity to win a fourth stage in this Tour, but has been struggling with injuries sincing crashing on the short 65km stage last Wednesday.

For yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), it will simply be about getting across the line safely to seal his overall victory and begin celebrations.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.