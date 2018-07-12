Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage six highlights

After a nervous hilly take to Quimper on stage five of the 2018 Tour de France, the riders will face another hilly day out on Thursday with a 181km stage from Brest to Mûr de Bretagne.

With four classified climbs and numerous other unclassified ascents during the stage, the riders face a tough day in the saddle as they make their way through Brittany.

The stage should come down the Mûr de Bretagne, a two kilometre climb with an average gradient of 6.9 per cent which kicks off at more than 10 per cent. The peloton will tackle this climb twice, once with 16km to go and a second time at the finish

The uphill finish means that this should be a stage for the Ardennes Classics specialists, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) being among the favourites for victory.Also keep an eye out for local hero Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) to try something, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will also be aiming for a second consecutive stage win.

The toughest climb on the race so far could also see time gaps at the front of the race, with the general classification contenders such as Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) having to remain vigilant.

Catch-up with the best bits of the stage or read up on everything that happened on the second day of racing in our stage six report.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.