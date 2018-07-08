Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage two highlights

After a frantic and nervous opening stage of the 2018 Tour de France, the riders would certainly have hoped for a slightly easier affair on the race’s second stage, 182.5km from Mouilleron-Saint Germain to La Roche-Sur-Yon.

Once again, the race would no doubt culminate in a sprint finish, but stage one’s winner and yellow jersey Fernando Gaviria would face a potentially more determined set of sprint rivals if he was to take a second consecutive win.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) would be among those looking to take the victory and potentially steal the yellow jersey ahead of Monday’s team time trial. Others like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) would be eyeing to claim the stage after failing to contest the finish on Saturday’s opener.

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed and without any further incident after stage one’s chaos.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.