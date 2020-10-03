Giro d’Italia standings: The latest results from the 2020 race

The 2020 Giro d’Italia is underway, with riders completing the 15.1km opening time trial from Monreale to Palermo on stage one.

It was a home favourite that took all the glory on his Giro debut, with time trial world champion Filippo Ganna powering to glory to take the stage and the overall lead.

In fact, Ganna leads all but one of the individual classifications after stage one, with his Ineos Grenadiers team leading the team classification.

Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) is the only rider leading an individual classification, taking three points in the mountains classification after riding fastest to the top of 1km climb at the start of the time trial. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second in that race after stage one.

Still, the Giro d’Italia standings are of course far from final, with 20 stages still to come. Geraint Thomas is the best placed of the GC riders, finishing fourth in the time trial to hold an advantage over his rivals. The Welshman sits 26 seconds ahead of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), 1-06 ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 1-21 ahead of Steve Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), and 1-24 ahead of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) after stage one.

Here are the Giro d’Itala 2020 standings after stage one:

Giro d’Italia standings

General classification after stage one

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, in 15-24

2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 22 seconds

3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

4. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 23 seconds

5. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 31 seconds

6. Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team, at 36 seconds

7. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling, at 40 seconds

8. Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling, at 41 seconds

9. Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ, at 42 seconds

10. Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation, at same time

Points classification after stage one

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 15 points

2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 12 points

3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, 9 points

Mountains classification after stage one

1. Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation, 3 points

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, 2 points

3. Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 1 point

Youth classification after stage one

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, in 15-24

2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 22 seconds

3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

Team classification after stage one

1. Ineos Grenadiers (GBr), in 47-23

2. Jumbo-Visma (Ned), at 1-05

3. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel), at 1-08

