Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 18 highlights

After two tough days in the Pyrenees, the general classification contenders can look forward to a more relaxed day in the saddle with a 171km flat stage between Trie-sur-Baïse and Pau on stage 18 of the 2018 Tour de France.

While each of the past two days have tackled three big mountain passes, today’s climbs are little more than molehills with just two fourth category climbs along the route.

This simple parcours continues through the final kilometres, which are relatively straight forward with just one 90 degree bend and a couple of other slight bends before a wide, flat finishing straight.

With many of the sprinters having abandoned in the Alps, the reduced field will see Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) go into the stage as the favourite even after his heavy crash on stage 17, but the Slovak is sure to face challenges from the likes of Arnaud Démare (Grouapama-FDJ), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Meanwhile the general classification contenders, including the yellow jersey of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), will be hoping for an easy day ahead of Friday’s crucial mountain stage between Lourdes and Laruns.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.